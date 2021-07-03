The Pepsi American Legion baseball team had no problem in its second game of the Fourth of July Tournament, whipping Pleasant Hill 12-1 in five innings on Friday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

Trever Short and Nathan York combined on a two-hitter for the Bottlecaps (7-2). Short gave up two hits and one run with 11 strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

Ty Percell was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs for Pepsi. Jordan White went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Eli Jacobs was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

P. Hill;000;10;—;1;2;2

Pepsi;413;4x;—;12;9;0

Fisher, Vanoidstrund (4) and Howes; Short, York (5) and Burke. W — Short. L — Fisher. 2B — Percell 2 (Pe), White (Pe), Schulze (Pe), Coleman (Pe). 3B — Fisher (PH).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

