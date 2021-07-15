NORTH BEND — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and pulled out a 10-9 win over North Coos in the second game to complete a sweep in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Clyde Allen Field.
Jordan White pitched a two-hitter as the Bottlecaps won the opener, 12-0, in six innings.
Eli Jacobs went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs in the second game for Pepsi (18-2 overall), which has won 16 straight. Trever Short was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Garrett Schulze went 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs.
White struck out 10 and walked one in the opener.
He got hitting support from Carson Dunn (3-for-4, three runs), Evan Martin (2-for-3, home run, four RBIs, two runs) and White (2-for-3, three RBIs).
Pepsi is scheduled to play a twin bill at Sheldon on Thursday.
First Game
Pepsi 104 106 — 12 11 2
N. Coos 000 000 — 0 2 0
White and Burke; Gavig, Nuci (5) and Bock. W — White. L — Gavig. 2B — Midelsa (NC). HR — Martin (P).
Second Game
Pepsi 201 221 2 — 10 11 4
N. Coos 103 104 0 — 9 10 4
Stevenson, Jenks (4), Jacobs (6), Martin (7) and Dill; Wheeling, Jack (5), Roberts (7) and Gavig. W — Jacobs. L — Roberts. S — Martin. 2B — Jacobs (P), Wilder (P), Peters (NC). 3B — Schulze (P), Channy (NC).
