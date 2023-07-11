After a stretch of 14 games in 16 days, the Pepsi Bottlecaps have earned a day off.
The Bottlecaps fell to Chico, California, Sunday 15-6 on the final day of the Best of the West tournament at Eugene's Swede Johnson Stadium Sunday, and returned home Monday for some light work against South Coos in a doubleheader sweep at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Pepsi beat South Coos 20-3 in the first game and 17-0 in the nightcap, both games ending after five innings due to the mercy rule.
In the opener, Brevin Harrison led the Bottlecaps' 16-hit attack going 4-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Ty Waldron went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and four runs scored, Ty Haynes had three hits and scored three times, and Rylee Cheney drove in three runs with a pair of hits.
Cheney also earned the pitching victory, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings and striking out six.
The Bottlecaps scored 17 runs on just nine hits in the second game, taking advantage of five South Coos while drawing 12 walks and having four batters hit by pitches.
Tucker Kallinger had three hits in the nightcap, Fletcher Coleman drove in three runs and Sean Simonson, Kaden Allen and Lucas Miller each finished with two RBIs.
In Sunday's loss to Chico, the Bottlecaps gave up eight runs in the first three innings and were unable to recover.
Haynes went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kash Richardson had two hits and two RBIs and Ty Waldron added a pair of hits.
"I think the last two days you could maybe see a little fatigue," Pepsi head coach Justin Bennett said. "That's a lot of ball in a short amount of time. We have (Tuesday) off and that couldn't come at a better time."
Pepsi (20-11 overall) returns to the field with a nonleague doubleheader at Sheldon Wednesday.
First Game
South Coos;001;20;—;3;4;3
Pepsi;516;8x;—;20;16;1
Gunn, Petley (3) and Luckman; Cheney, Coleman (5) and Shaver, Simonson (5). W — Cheney. L — Gunn. 2B — Gunn (SC), Harrison 2 (P), Cheney (P), Haynes (P), Waldron (P), Shaver (P).
Second Game
South Coos;000;00;—;0;2;5
Pepsi;494;0x;—;17;9;0
Shipman, Sproul (2), Calvert (3), Herbert (4) and Luckman; Simonson, Kallinger (3), Popken (4), Haynes (5) and Reed. W — Simonson. L — Shipman.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
