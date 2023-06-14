Pepsi's Wyatt Reed, right, celebrates with Kevin Shaver after they scored in the first game of a doubleheader against Florence Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
The Pepsi Bottlecaps opened their American Legion Class A league season with a pair of run-rule wins over the Florence Sandblasters Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The 'Caps won the first game 11-1 and the second 19-9, both games ending after five innings.
Pepsi had just six hits — three for extra bases — in the opener while scoring all 11 of its runs in the first two innings. The Bottlecaps put up eight runs in the first inning.
Wyatt Reed tripled and drove in three runs for Pepsi, and Heath King also added a run-scoring triple. Tyler Waldron had a double and drove in two runs also for the Bottlecaps.
On the mound, Brevin Harrison threw four shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.
"I thought Brevin looked really good out there tonight," Bottlecaps coach Justin Bennett said. "He had great control and good command of the strike zone."
The Sandblasters bounced back in the second game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Pepsi answered with three in the bottom half, then exploded for 12 runs in the second inning to take control.
Tyler Haynes went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Bottlecaps. Riley Cheney had two hits and drove in three runs for Pepsi, while Waldron and Lucas Miller each had two hits and drove in two while scoring three times.
Harrison and King each drove in two runs and scored twice for Pepsi.
The Bottlecaps drew nine walks and took advantage of five Florence errors in the nightcap.
Pepsi will be participating in a tournament in Ashland Saturday and Sunday.
First Game
Florence;000;01;—;1;2;1
Pepsi;830;0x;—;11;6;1
Halpin, Nilles (1), Hooper (4) and Sissel; Harrison, Reigard (5) and Reed. W — Harrison. L — Halpin. 2B — Waldron (P). 3B — Reed (P), King (P).
Second Game
Florence;301;32;—;9;14;5
Pepsi;3(12)3;01;—;19;13;2
Sissel, Mann (2), Blankenship (3), Hooper (5) and Johnson, Sissel (2); Simonson, Miller (4) and Shaver. W — Simonson. L — Sissel. 2B — Miller (P), Harrison (P). 3B — Reynolds (F), Haynes (P).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
