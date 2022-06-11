The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps opened their 2022 American Legion baseball season on Saturday with two losses to Northwest Diamond Sports in the Summer Kickoff Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Ethan Kleinschmit pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Diamond Sports #2 won the opener 12-0 in six innings. The ‘Caps dropped the second game 6-2 to Diamond Sports #1.
Ryan Rivers and Colin Grimmer each stroked two hits for Diamond Sports. Grimmer had four RBIs.
Ty Hellenthal took the loss for the Bottlecaps, allowing four hits and two earned runs in two innings. Diamond Sports scored all of its runs in the opening two innings in the second game. Rocco Loftis and Grant Maxwell each had two RBIs.
Russ Lounsbury and Daniel Withers both collected two hits for Pepsi, which stranded eight baserunners. Cole Collins was the losing pitcher, giving up four hits and five earned runs in two innings.
The Bottlecaps will face Diamond Sports Sunday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
NW Diamond Sports #2 12, Pepsi 0
D. Sports 162 003 — 12 6 0
Pepsi 000 000 — 0 0 4
Kleinschmit and Loftis; Hellenthal, Johnson (3), Coleman (3) and McKnight. W — Kleinschmit. L — Hellenthal. 2B — Grimmer (NDS), Rivers (NDS).
NW Diamond Sports #1 6, Pepsi 2
D. Sports 330 000 0 — 6 5 1
Pepsi 100 000 1 — 2 7 2
Clark, Mudoro (7) and Tilden; Collins, Harrison (3), Hartsell (7) and McKnight. W — Clark. L — Collins. 2B — Withers (P).
