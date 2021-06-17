MEDFORD — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team notched its first win of the season on Wednesday night, defeating host North Medford 19-13.
Nathan York went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs for the Bottlecaps (1-1). Justin Jenks was 2-for-3 with a double, Carson Dunn went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs, and Garrett Schulze was 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs.
Jenks was the winning pitcher.
Pepsi 622 130 500 — 19 14 4
N. Medford 530 000 302 — 13 10 3
