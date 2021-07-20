The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team bounced back from a 5-0 loss in the opener with a convincing 17-4 romp in five innings in the nightcap on Monday in a league doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Bottlecaps (20-4 overall) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth in the second game to break the contest open. Silas Kincaid led Pepsi offensively, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Jayce Wilder went 2-for-4, Evan Martin knocked in three runs, Garrett Schulze scored four runs on four walks and Carson Dunn scored three times.
Jordan White pitched the win, striking out four and walking two.
In Game 1, the Bottlecaps only managed two hits — singles by Martin and Kincaid. Jace Johnson took the loss, fanning six over six innings.
First Game
S. Coos;000;031;1;—;5;12;2
Pepsi;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Croff and Bouska; Johnson, Burke (7) and Burke, Dill (7). W — Croff. L — Johnson. 2B — Rogers (SC). 3B — Croff (SC).
Second Game
S. Coos;220;00;—;4;8;3
Pepsi;423;8x;—;17;5;0
Parry, Rogers (2), Siewell (3) and Bouska; White and Dill. W — White. L — Parry. 2B — Kincaid 2 (P). 3B — Peck (SC).
