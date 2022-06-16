NORTH BEND — The Pepsi Bottlecaps rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning and pulled out a 7-6 win over North Coos in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Waterfront won the nightcap, 3-2.
James Coleman went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs for Pepsi (1-4) in the opener. Ty Hellenthal was 2-for-4, Ty Haynes was 2-for-4 with a double and Louden Cole had two hits in three at-bats.
The ’Caps overcame six errors in the contest.
Pepsi only managed three hits in the second game — doubles by Cole Collins, Daniel Withers and Andrew Camp. The Bottlecaps left 10 runners on base.
“Our pitchers gave us a chance to get two wins, but we didn’t give them the run support they deserved,” Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. “Offensively, we have to make strides.”
First Game
Pepsi 010 000 6 — 7 9 6
N. Coos 000 203 1 — 6 6 2
Harrison, Collins (5), Coleman (6) and McKnight; Wicks, H. Wheeling (7), L. Wheeling (7) and Brock. W — Coleman. L — Wheeling. 2B — Haynes (P). HR — Coleman (P).
Second Game
Pepsi 020 000 0 — 2 3 5
N. Coos 010 020 x — 3 2 1
Hellenthal, Hartsell (6) and Robbins; H. Wheeling, No. 9 (1), L. Wheeling (2) and Brock. W — L. Wheeling. L — Hellenthal. 2B — Collins (P), Withers (P), Camp (P).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.