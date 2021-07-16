EUGENE — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team saw its 17-game winning streak come to an end with an 8-5 loss to Sheldon on Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Bottlecaps (19-3 overall) scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning and won the opener, 18-8. Pepsi rallied from a five-run deficit.
Pepsi had seven players collect at least two hits in the first game, led by Evan Martin (3-for-4, two runs) and Eli Jacobs (3-for-5, three runs, two RBIs).
Silas Kincaid and Parker Burke were both 2-for-2, Carson Dunn went 2-for-3 with three runs, Nathan York was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Garrett Schulze added a pair of hits in six at-bats.
Martin was winning pitcher in relief, allowing just two hits and no earned runs over six innings.
The Irish scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning in the second game. Martin was 2-for-3 with two runs and Braxton Dill went 2-for-4 for Pepsi.
The Bottlecaps will host South Coos Monday in a twin bill, beginning at 5 p.m.
First Game
Pepsi;200;133;9;—;18;17;6
Sheldon;710;000;0;—;8;7;3
J. Coleman, Martin (1), Burke (7) and Burke, Dill (7); Miller, Welch (4), Mueller (6), Peterson (7) and Stapleton. W — Martin. L — Mueller. 2B — Jacobs (P), Johnson (P), Dunn (P), D. Coleman 2 (S), Graziano (S). 3B — Buck (S).
Second Game
Pepsi;010;022;0;—;5;8;2
Sheldon;070;100;x;—;8;4;4
York, Burke (3) and Dill; Smith, Buck (5) and Stapleton, Spurlock (5). W — Smith. L — York. 2B — Kincaid (P), Martin 2 (P).
