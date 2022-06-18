MEDFORD — James Coleman pitched a three-hit shutout for Pepsi in a 1-0 American Legion baseball win over the North Medford Mavericks on Saturday in the Jeff Rhoden Memorial Tournament at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
The Bottlecaps (2-5) lost 4-3 to North Humboldt in Saturday's second game.
Coleman, out of Roseburg High School, gave up three singles and struck out two and walked one against North Medford. Brevin Harrison scored the lone run of the contest in the fourth inning.
Brooks Avery had two of Roseburg's five hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Louden Cole tripled.
North Humboldt scored three runs in the top of the third to take a three-run lead and held on for the victory over Pepsi.
Noah Fisk went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Pepsi, and Andrew Camp tripled. Camden Hartsell took the loss, allowing five hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and four walks.
"I was super happy with how the kids competed today," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. "We played much better baseball. We were fantastic on the mound."
The Bottlecaps are scheduled to play Grants Pass at 10 a.m. Sunday. The game will be at played at Lithia & Driveway Fields or North Medford High School.
Pepsi;000;100;0;—;1;5;1
N. Medford;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Coleman and McKnight; Daferon and Warren. W — Coleman. L — Daferon. 3B — Cole (P).
N. Humboldt;103;000;0;—;4;5;1
Pepsi;011;000;1;—;3;5;2
Tanno, No. 16 (7) and No. 11; Hartsell and McKnight. W — Tanno. L — Hartsell. S — No. 16. 2B — Fisk (P). 3B — Camp (P).
