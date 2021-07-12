The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team handed Sheldon a pair of losses in a doubleheader on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning 10-9 and 6-0.
The Bottlecaps (16-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take the opener, getting a walk-off double from Evan Martin.
Martin went 4-for-6 with a double, four RBIs and two runs for Pepsi. Carson Dunn was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs, while Jordan White was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Nathan York and Braxton Dill combined on a three-hitter in the second game.
First Game
Sheldon;001;420;101;—;9;5;1
Pepsi;210;104;002;—;10;12;7
Smith, Mueller (5) and Peterson; Burke, Coleman (5), Jenks (6), Johnson (8), Short (9) and Dill. W — Short. L — Mueller. 2B — White 2 (P), Dunn 2 (P), Martin (P).
Second Game
Sheldon;000;000;0;—;0;3;2
Pepsi;005;100;x;—;6;7;0
Sheldon pitchers, catchers not available; York, Dill and Burke. W — York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.