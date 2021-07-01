The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team took care of business in its opening game of the Fourth of July Tournament on Thursday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Bottlecaps finished with 12 hits and got a solid pitching performance from James Coleman in relief as they downed error-prone Sheldon 12-5.
Coleman, a junior-to-be at Roseburg High School, replaced Eli Jacobs (Roseburg) in the fourth inning and the Irish didn't get a hit after the fourth.
Pepsi (6-2) took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning and added five more in the fifth.
"James (Coleman) is a kid who's pretty raw and pretty new to the position," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. "We taught him two new pitches and he's been working on them all week. He threw strikes, stayed down in the zone and did a heck of a job."
The Bottlecaps were led at the plate by Evan Martin (Douglas) and Garrett Schulze (Roseburg). Martin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Schulze had three hits in four at-bats.
Carson Dunn (Roseburg) added two hits for Pepsi, which took advantage of eight errors by Sheldon.
"We came out hot with the bats today," Savage said. "We started out flat defensively, but from inning one to seven we were pretty aggressive at the plate. We were hitting well with people in scoring position and I couldn't be happier about our performance offensively."
Brody Spurlock had a pair of hits for the Irish.
Pepsi fell behind 3-0, but got an RBI single from Martin in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Nathan Wayman (Roseburg) and Schulze both doubled to produce a run and Schulze came home on an error to tie it up at 3-3. Silas Kincaid (Roseburg) contributed an RBI single in the third.
The Bottlecaps cashed in on three hits and four Sheldon errors to pull ahead 7-5 in the fourth. Parker Burke (Roseburg) and Nathan York (Umpqua Valley Christian) singled and Martin knocked in a run with a base hit in the frame.
Pepsi will be back in action at noon Friday, meeting Pleasant Hill. Trever Short (Glide) is the likely starter for the Bottlecaps.
Sheldon;301;100;0;—;5;5;8
Pepsi;121;350;x;—;12;12;2
Mueller, Lansdon (5) and Coleman; Jacobs, Coleman (4) and Dill, Burke (4). W — Coleman. L — Mueller. 2B — Wayman (P), Schulze (P).
