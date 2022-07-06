EUGENE — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team scored a convincing pair of wins on Wednesday in a tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.

The Bottlecaps shut out West Salem 8-0 and defeated Chico Grey 9-1, improving to 17-7 on the season.

Camden Hartsell pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Pepsi against West Salem, striking out four and walking five.

Noah Fisk, Waylon McKnight, Brooks Avery and Louden Cole all finished with two hits for the Bottlecaps. Ty Haynes went 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs.

Avery was 2-for-2 with three runs and four stolen bases versus Chico. Ty Hellenthal and Haynes each knocked in two runs.

James Coleman and Cole shared the pitching duties, Coleman going 3 1/3 innings to get the decision. He allowed three hits and no earned runs.

Pepsi faces Sheldon Thursday.

W. Salem;000;00;—;0;0;1

Pepsi;024;11;—;8;13;0

Castronovo, Fast (4) and Howard; Hartsell and McKnight. W — Hartsell. L — Castronovo. 2B — Haynes (P), Collins (P), McKnight (P).

Chico;010;00;—;1;4;5

Pepsi;133;11;—;9;8;1

Guichard, Fahy (4) and Watson; Coleman, Cole (4) and McKnight. W — Coleman. L — Guichard. 2B — Harrison (P), McKnight (P).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.