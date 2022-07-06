Pepsi whips West Salem, Chico at Eugene tournament TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EUGENE — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team scored a convincing pair of wins on Wednesday in a tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.The Bottlecaps shut out West Salem 8-0 and defeated Chico Grey 9-1, improving to 17-7 on the season.Camden Hartsell pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Pepsi against West Salem, striking out four and walking five.Noah Fisk, Waylon McKnight, Brooks Avery and Louden Cole all finished with two hits for the Bottlecaps. Ty Haynes went 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs.Avery was 2-for-2 with three runs and four stolen bases versus Chico. Ty Hellenthal and Haynes each knocked in two runs.James Coleman and Cole shared the pitching duties, Coleman going 3 1/3 innings to get the decision. He allowed three hits and no earned runs.Pepsi faces Sheldon Thursday. W. Salem;000;00;—;0;0;1Pepsi;024;11;—;8;13;0Castronovo, Fast (4) and Howard; Hartsell and McKnight. W — Hartsell. L — Castronovo. 2B — Haynes (P), Collins (P), McKnight (P).Chico;010;00;—;1;4;5Pepsi;133;11;—;9;8;1Guichard, Fahy (4) and Watson; Coleman, Cole (4) and McKnight. W — Coleman. L — Guichard. 2B — Harrison (P), McKnight (P). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Early morning blaze guts Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg Plans for Thundering Water gaining momentum Tesla plans to open massive Supercharger Station in Sutherlin Death Notices July 1, 2022 Couple escapes early Monday morning Roseburg fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere Pepsi whips West Salem, Chico at Eugene tournament Lattice Teams Up with Chromebook and Lenovo to Bring AI/ML Features to the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Oregon gov. candidate Kotek tests positive for COVID-19 Public Meetings
