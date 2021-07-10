Pepsi handled South Eugene in a nonleague American Legion baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning 12-0 and 12-2.
The first game was stopped after five innings and the nightcap ended in six, due to the 10-run rule.
Jordan Stevenson pitched a two-hitter in the opener for the Bottlecaps (14-2 overall), striking out four and walking four. Garrett Schulze went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, Silas Kincaid was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, Parker Burke was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Jace Johnson went 2-for-3 with three runs and Carson Dunn added two hits in four at-bats and scored twice.
Schulze and Evan Martin combined on a one-hitter in the second game, with Martin fanning six over four innings. Dunn went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, highlighted by an inside-the-park home run in the fifth.
Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Martin went 2-for-3.
"Our performance today was a 180-degree turnaround from our doubleheader with North Coos (Wednesday)," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said.
The Bottlecaps will host Sheldon in a twin bill Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m.
First Game
S. Eugene;000;00;—;0;2;5
Pepsi;550;2x;—;12;13;1
Uceda and Lea; Stevenson and Burke. W — Stevenson. L — Uceda. 2B — Johnson (P), Kincaid (P), Burke (P). 3B — Dunn (P), Martin (P).
Second Game
S. Eugene;011;000;—;2;1;6
Pepsi;211;026;—;12;10;1
Lea, France (6) and Gillis; Schulze, Martin (3) and Dill. W — Schulze. L — Lea. 3B — Dunn (P). HR — Dunn (P).
