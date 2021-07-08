Even though the Pepsi Bottlecaps continued their winning ways with a sweep of North Coos on Wednesday night in an Area 4 North American Legion baseball doubleheader, head coach Eric Savage wasn’t totally pleased with what he saw.
“We left a lot on the field tonight,” Savage said following 7-3 and 6-4 victories at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. “We just can’t show up.”
Pepsi (12-2 overall) took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third inning in the opener and never trailed in the nightcap. Still, the Bottlecaps stranded 29 baserunners on the evening.
“We came out flat,” Savage said. “We struggled offensively, our approach was not good. Our pitching was good. We still won and I’m happy we competed, but there are parts of the game we’ve got to get better at.”
Carson Dunn was 2-for-2 and Nathan York went 2-for-4 in the first game for the Bottlecaps. Justin Jenks knocked in two runs and Garrett Schulze tripled.
Eli Jacobs picked up the pitching decision, allowing two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Relievers Jordan Stevenson and Nathan Wayman pitched scoreless ball.
In Game 2, Schulze led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and two RBIs. York scored two runs, while Jace Johnson and Jacobs knocked in runs.
Trever Short was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned five and walked four.
Justin Jenks came in the sixth and got the save.
Pepsi is scheduled to host South Eugene Saturday in a twin bill, beginning at noon.
First Game
North Coos 200 100 0 — 3 3 1
Pepsi 113 011 x — 7 8 1
Peters, Nuci (4), Wheeling (5) and Garcia; Jacobs, Stevenson (4), Wayman (7) and Dill. W — Jacobs. L — Peters. 3B — Schulze (P).
Second Game
North Coos 000 202 0 — 4 8 4
Pepsi 110 301 x — 6 8 2
Jack, Gavig (3) and Garcia; Short, Percell (5), Jenks (6) and Burke. W — Short. L — Gavig. S — Jenks. 2B — Schulze (P).
