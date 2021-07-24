EUGENE — The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team handed South Eugene a pair of losses on Saturday, winning 11-1 in five innings and 15-9.
Trever Short, Jordan Stevenson and James Coleman combined on a no-hitter for the Bottlecaps (22-4) in the first game, striking out six and walking three. Evan Martin was 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs and two RBIs, Nathan York went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Silas Kincaid knocked in three runs and Garrett Schulze homered.
In Game 2, Pepsi scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the victory. Carson Dunn was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs, Schulze went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs and Martin had three RBIs.
The Bottlecaps will travel to Klamath Falls Monday to play Henley in a doubleheader.
First Game
Pepsi;013;34;—;11;8;1
S. Eugene;001;00;—;1;0;8
Short, Stevenson (3), Coleman (5) and Burke; Childs and Santiago. W — Short. L — Childs. 2B — York (P), Kincaid (P), Martin (P). 3B — Martin (P). HR — Schulze (P).
Second Game
Pepsi;106;000;8;—;15;13;3
S. Eugene;000;080;1;—;9;6;4
Burke, Coleman (3), Kincaid (4), Jenks (5), Martin (5), White (7) and Dill; Uceda, Lea (7) and Santiago. W — Martin. L — Uceda. 2B — Jacobs (P), Johnson (P), Dunn (P). 3B — Schulze (P).
