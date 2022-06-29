The Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team got solid pitching from Brevin Harrison and Andrew Camp and didn't commit an error en route to sweeping North Coos in a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Bottlecaps won 4-2 and 4-0, improving to 12-6 on the season and 8-2 in the North Division.
"We're on a little bit of a roll right now," said Pepsi head coach Eric Savage, whose club has won 10 of its last 12 contests. "It took a while for the kids to mesh, but they're starting to buy into the team concept and I think they enjoy playing with each other.
"Our defense continues to get better and we've done a good job of throwing strikes. I'm happy with the strides we've made, the coaching staff enjoys being around them."
Harrison, out of Roseburg High School, pitched a complete game in the opener. He allowed six hits and two earned runs, striking out six and walking one.
"We got punched in the face in the first inning (giving up some hits and one run), but Brevin showed great tenacity," Savage said. "He had good command of his changeup and fastball (with 67 strikes out of 91 pitches). He was able to get out of some tough counts and we made plays behind him."
Waylon McKnight (Sutherlin) and Harrison both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the ‘Caps, who scored twice each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the victory. Camp gave Pepsi the lead for good with a two-run double in the fifth.
McKnight lined an RBI triple and Harrison knocked in a run with a single in the sixth.
Hunter Wheeling and Luke Wheeling had RBIs for the Waterfront.
Pepsi got off to a better start in the nightcap, taking a 4-0 advantage after two innings. That proved to be plenty of run support for Camp.
The left-hander, who helped South Umpqua win the Class 3A state title last spring, tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
"He threw a ton of strikes (70 out of 100) and kept them off-balance," Savage said. "Drew throws a heavy baseball and has good movement on it. His two-seam (fastball) was working well."
McKnight finished with two hits in three at-bats. Cole Collins (Oakland), Harrison and Ty Haynes (Umpqua Valley Christian) knocked in runs.
Hunter Wheeling took the loss for North Coos, giving up four hits and three earned runs.
Pepsi will be back in action Thursday, facing Cascade Christian in the Fourth of July Tournament at Champion Car Wash Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
The tournament will run through Sunday.
First Game
N. Coos;100;000;1;—;2;6;1
Pepsi;000;022;x;—;4;9;0
L. Wheeling and Brock; Harrison and McKnight. W — Harrison. L — Wheeling. 2B — Riddle (NC), Mickelson (NC), Camp (P), Haynes (P), Collins (P). 3B — McKnight (P).
Second Game
N. Coos;000;000;0;—;0;2;3
Pepsi;310;000;x;—;4;4;0
H. Wheeling and Brock; Camp and McKnight. W — Camp. L — Wheeling.
