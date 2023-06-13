Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s Kade Johnson was only a part of the fireworks show at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls Monday night.
Johnson’s sacrifice fly to score Evan Corbin lifted the Docs to a 7-6 win in the second game of an Area 4 doubleheader. Klamath Falls won the first game 8-7.
The Docs (3-3, 1-1 Area 4) trailed 6-5 entering the seventh inning, but quickly evened the score when Sebastian Watson doubled to left and score on a single by Corbin. A Waylon McKnight bunt single and walk for Brooks Avery loaded the bases, setting the table for Johnson’s go-ahead sac fly.
Roseburg’s rally in the second game was preceded by other fireworks, as both Klamath Falls head coach Pete Whisler and first basemen Owen Harper were ejected in the fourth inning. Tempers were high in both dugouts, something Dr. Stewart’s head coach Eric Savage addressed afterward.
“My job as a skipper is to control my emotions as much as possible when things get as heated as they did tonight,” Savage said. “Coaches yelling at umpires, players yelling at umpires, coaches yelling at coaches.”
The Docs and Falcons traded runs in both the first and third innings before Roseburg jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the fourth on a two-run single to left field from Johnson, who finished the game with four runs batted in.
Klamath Falls took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Falcons loaded the bases with one out and scored runs on consecutive Roseburg errors, cutting the Docs’ lead to 5-4. With the bases still loaded, Beau Pyle doubled to right to score two more and give the Falcons a 6-5 lead.
“We fought back multiple times, which is what I like to see,” Savage said. “We’re starting to play for each other.”
Early in the game, Cole Collins got his first hit as a Doc, a double to right field to score Johnson and Dr. Stewart’s a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.
In the first game, the Falcons’ Ryan Glidden raced home on a wild pitch by Tristan Ledbetter, giving Klamath Falls an 8-7 win to open the night.
The Docs took a 7-4 lead with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Brooks Avery hit a two-run single in the fifth, and Carson Dunn led off the top of the sixth with his second home run in two days.
Klamath Falls had three run-scoring hits in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Dr. Stewart’s committed eight errors in the doubleheader.
“We have to keep making sure we’re keeping our feet moving and making sure we’re not putting ourselves in a bad position to field the ball,” Savage said. “There were a few bad hops here and there, but we can make those plays.”
The Docs travel north Tuesday to take on the Post 58 Crushers in a single nine-inning game at Regis High School in Stayton. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
First Game
Roseburg 100 032 10 — 7 7 5
K. Falls 121 000 31 — 8 11 2
Corbin, Ledbetter (7) and Hubbard; Carpenter, Pyle (5), Tacchinni (7) and Shively. W — Tacchinni. L — Ledbetter. 2B — K. Johnson (R), Dunn (R), Glidden (KF), T. Harper (KF). 3B — Hays (KF). HR — Dunn (R).
Second Game
Roseburg 101 210 1 — 7 9 3
K. Falls 101 040 0 — 6 9 3
Siewell, K. Johnson (5) and Burke; Ulloa-Ford, Frank (3), Haskins (4), Tacchinni (6) and T. Harper. W — K. Johnson. L — Tacchinni. 2B — Collins (R), Watson (R), Pyle (KF).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.