EUGENE — The Portland Post 158 Barbers pulled off an improbable two-game sweep of the Emerald Challengers to win the program’s first Class AAA American Legion baseball state championship on Wednesday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Cameron Masters-Doble hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a must-win first game to give the Barbers a 7-6 comeback victory that forced a winner-take-all Game 2.
In the finale, the Barbers used a four-run third inning to build an insurmountable lead over the Challengers on the way to a 10-6 win.
The Barbers move on to represent the state of Oregon in the Northwest Regional in Gillette, Wyoming, starting Aug. 2.
The Emerald Challengers, out of Eugene, entered the final day of the tournament needing just one win to claim their second state title in three seasons, but ended up losing back-to-back games for the first time this summer.
Masters-Doble was 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and five runs batted in during the two games. Eric Altmark was 4-for-7 for the Barbers and Ian Salbeda had the clutch three-run double that gave Portland the lead for good in Game 2.
Eli Crist was 3-for-6 at the plate for the Challengers, with two RBIs. The Challengers did not have an extra base hit in either contest.
Emerald won the Area 4 title.
First Game
Barbers 202 001 2 — 7 7 2
Challengers 101 202 0 — 6 7 0
Price, Scott (6) and Masters-Doble; Starr, Crist (6) and Gould. W — Scott. L — Crist. 2B — Masters-Doble (B). HR — Masters-Doble (B).
Second Game
Challengers 300 102 0 — 6 7 2
Barbers 204 211 X — 10 9 1
Richardson, Wooten (5) and Gould; Brooks, Scott (6) and Masters-Doble. W — Brooks. L — Richardson. 2B — Salbeda (B).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
