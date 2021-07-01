EUGENE — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball team fell behind in the first inning and was unable to make up the deficit, losing 11-4 to the Post 20 Dirtbags on Thursday in the Papa's Pizza Tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
The Dirtbags (2-11), who entered the contest with just one win, jumped on Dr. Stewart's starter Mason Delcollo for five runs in the first. The Docs committed five errors in the game.
Jace Stoffal went 2-for-4 for the Docs (16-8), who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. Dawson Gillespie lined a two-run double and Stoffal contributed an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Austin Takahashi scored the first run of the contest in the first, walking, stealing second and third and coming home on an error.
Dr. Stewart's will play two games Friday in the tourney, facing Boys of Summer at 11:20 a.m. and GBC Baseball at 4 p.m.
Dr. Stewart's;100;300;0;—;4;7;5
Dirtbags;501;401;x;—;11;10;1
Delcollo, Klopfenstein (4) and Hubbard; White, Pinkerton (6), Cole (6) and Fergus. W — White. L — Delcollo (1-2). 2B — Gillespie (DS), Fergus (DB), Fletcher (DB). 3B — Stoffal (DS).
