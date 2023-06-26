EUGENE — The Bowers Industrial Loggers American Legion baseball team dropped a 14-13 decision to Sheldon on the final day of the Sheldon Tournament Sunday.
The contest was called after seven innings due to a time limit. The Loggers scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take a 13-12 lead, but the Irish pushed over two in the bottom half to regain the advantage.
Trace Esterbrook led the Loggers at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, triple and four runs. A.J. Black was 3-for-5, while Danner Wertz tripled, walked twice, knocked in two runs and scored three times.
The Loggers lost 11-9 to Corvallis Saturday, giving up four runs in the top of the ninth. Dylan Standley went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks for Bowers Industrial, which committed seven errors on defense.
The Loggers will travel to Junction City Tuesday for a 5 p.m. nine-inning game.
Saturday's Game
Corvallis;130;011;104;—;11;10;2
Loggers;132;001;020;—;9;8;7
Demerest, Pool (3), Sahnow (7), Price (9) and Paventy; T. Sprague, Black (3), Gardner (8) and Wertz. W — Sahnow. L — Gardner. Sv — Price. 2B — Brown (C), Gulledge (C), T. Sprague (L), Greer (L), Standley (L). 3B — Sahnow (C). HR — Price (C).
Sunday's Game
Loggers;300;202;6;—;13;9;1
Sheldon;041;070;2;—;14;11;6
Standley, Esterbrook (5), Hamilton (5), Williams (6), Wertz (7) and T. Sprague; Travis, Slackman (3), Myles (6), Cooke (7) and Aaron. W — Cooke. L — Wertz. 2B — Esterbrook (L), Myles (S), Peterson 2 (S). 3B — Esterbrook (L), Wertz (L), Myles (S).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.