EUGENE — With a depleted roster after a string of issues, Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s managed to earn a split in an Area 4 league doubleheader against the Eugene Challengers at Swede Johnson Stadium Tuesday.
And Dr. Stewart’s head coach Jeremiah Robbins was all right with that.
“We kicked a few and we didn’t play some heads up ball. We gave away a few at-bats, but the mindset was right and that was something we’ve been talking to them about, is just keep competing, keep playing the game, forget about the scoreboard and they did that tonight. I don’t like losing a game, I don’t understand a good loss, but I like the way we competed,” Robbins said.
The Docs took the opener 9-2 behind a strong relief pitching performance by Ever Lamm. The Challengers won the nightcap 10-5 to split the four-game season series with Roseburg.
Roseburg (25-13, 7-5 Area 4) jumped on Eugene for a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1. Jett Black drove in Dawson Gillespie with a double and later scored on an error.
The Docs added four runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead. Evan Corbin drove in a pair of runs with Roseburg’s fourth double of the game and Kade Johnson plated another run on a sacrifice fly.
Eugene (37-11, 10-6) finally pushed across a pair of runs against Corbin, the Docs’ starter, in the bottom of the third. Dane Woodcook was the responsible party, picking up two RBIs on a one-out double.
After issuing a walk to the next batter, Corbin was pulled from the game due to forearm tightness. The young ace had only allowed two hits at the time and had two strikeouts, but the Docs took a cautious approach and went to the bullpen early.
“He felt a little bit tight before the game started and as the game went it just got a little bit tighter,” Robbins said. “He’s fine. Felt good second game. We’ll get him looked at probably when we get him home, shut him down for a couple of days, but he’s a tough kid. He’ll be back. He’s fine. It’s nothing serious. Precautionary today.”
Ever Lamm came in for Corbin and had his best outing of the season. He pitched no-hit, shutout baseball for the final 4 ⅔ innings. The right-hander struck out a season-high eight batters and earned his first save.
“I really liked Ever Lamm tonight. Oh my gosh he was electric,” Robbins said. “Proud of his effort tonight.”
The Challengers bounced back in the nightcap by taking an 8-0 lead with seven runs in the third inning.
Woodcook led off the frame with a solo home run off of Docs’ starter Blake Withers. The Challengers tacked on three doubles in the innings as 11 hitters came to the plate.
The lead was insurmountable for Roseburg, although the Docs gave it a try. They scored three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh, but the Challengers managed to keep the Docs at arm’s length.
Dr. Stewart’s remained in third place in the Area 4 standings after going 2-2 against the Challengers. The Docs still remain in the hunt for the league title and will need to win at least three games against first place Medford this weekend.
“We’re going to go after them,” Robbins said about the Mustangs. “We’ve got to take care of business at home and then go down there and just compete. We want to finish our season competing and what better way to do it against the first place team, and our guys can do it. It’s going to be a tall order, but when we put our minds to something this team’s really special.”
The Docs will have two days off before they host the Post 58 Crushers on Friday for a single nine-inning nonleague game at Champion Car Wash Field. Roseburg will then host Medford in a league twin bill on Saturday.
The regular season comes to an end with a doubleheader at Medford on Sunday.
First Game
Docs 204 000 3 — 9 9 0
Eugene 002 000 0 — 2 2 2
Corbin, Lamm (3) and Hubbard; Tofte, Langworthy (5) and Woodcook. W — Corbin (6-0). L — Tofte. S — Lamm (1). 2B — Gillespie 2 (DS), Black (DS), Tatone (DS), Corbin (DS), Woodcook (E).
Second Game
Docs 000 030 2 — 5 8 3
Eugene 107 020 x — 10 12 1
Withers, Delcollo (4) and Hubbard; Estrella, Allen (7) and Woodcook. W — Estrella. L — Withers (0-3). 2B — Klopfenstein (DS), Takahashi (DS), Apker (E), Carson (E), Fraser (E), Sandow (E). HR — Woodcock (E).
