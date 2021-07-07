SPRINGFIELD — The start to the home stretch of the regular season for Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s got off to a shaky start against the Springfield Timbers at Hamlin Middle School Wednesday.
The Docs let an early lead slip away in a 6-4 loss to begin an Area 4 doubleheader against the Timbers and Springfield fought off Roseburg’s seventh-inning comeback attempt in an 11-9 win in the nightcap.
The two teams will finish off their four-game series with a doubleheader Thursday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Game 1 started with a bang for Roseburg (20-11, 3-3 Area 4). The Docs got back-to-back singles from Austin Takahashi and Dawson Gillespie to start the game. A hit by pitch loaded the bases and Austin Anderson hit a two-out grand slam off of Springfield starter Leo Reeves to put the Docs on top 4-0.
Springfield (15-9, 4-2) retaliated against Anderson, who started on the mound for the Docs, with a two-out, two-run homer by Reeves in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half.
The Timbers added three more runs against Anderson in the second inning to pull ahead 5-4 and Reeves flipped a switch on the mound, holding the Docs to no runs and just three hits over the final six innings of the game.
Reeves picked up the complete-game victory, allowing six hits in seven innings while striking out five and walking one. The Docs did cause some uncertainty in the seventh inning. The first two hitters reached base, but neither was able to advance past second.
Takahashi pitched the final four innings after taking over for Anderson in the third. He allowed three hits and one run with three strikeouts and two walks.
Takahashi also led the Docs at the plate, going 3-for-3 in the leadoff position.
Springfield jumped out to an insurmountable 8-0 lead in the first three innings of Game 2. Docs’ starter Dominic Tatone gave up seven walks and allowed seven hits before getting pulled to start the fourth.
Roseburg chipped away at the lead with two runs in the fourth. Logan Klopfenstein and Gillespie each drove in a run. A throwing error in the fifth gave the Docs another score, but Roseburg still trailed 11-8 going to the seventh.
Dr. Stewart’s sent 12 hitters to the plate in its final at bats and plated six runs against reliever Thomas Touchette, but the game-tying run was left on second base when the final out was made.
Takahashi went 2-for-3 in the nightcap and finished the twin bill 5-for-6 overall. He reached base in 7-of-8 plate appearances, scored twice and drove in a run.
The Docs will try to split the season series by sweeping their home doubleheader against the Timbers on Thursday. Game 1 is slated to begin at 5 p.m.
First Game
Docs 400 000 0 — 4 6 0
Timbers 230 001 X — 6 6 0
Anderson, Takahashi (3) and Six; Reeves and Burke. W — Reeves. L — Anderson (1-2). 2B — Burke (S). HR — Anderson (DS), Reeves (S).
Second Game
Docs 000 210 6 — 9 7 4
Timbers 413 021 X — 11 10 3
Tatone, Withers (4) and Six, Hubbard; Patterson, Robertson (5), Touchette (7), Springer (7) and Burke. W — Paterson. L — Tatone (3-2). 2B — Anderson (DS), Black (DS), Patterson (S), Molony (S), Burke (S). 3B — Patterson (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.