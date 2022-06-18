Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s played its way into the Father’s Day Tournament title game with a 3-2 win over the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs will square off with Medford for the tourney championship at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Roseburg’s Dominic Tatone and Corvallis’ Max Gregg were locked into a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings. The starters allowed a combined three hits over four scoreless frames.
The Docs (5-2) took a 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a safety squeeze by Carson Dunn, plating Braxton Dill who reached base with a walk to lead off the inning.
Corvallis tied the game in the top of the sixth. Tatone had gotten the first two outs, stretching his streak to 10 consecutive batters retired. The left-hander appeared to run out of gas, though, as he hit a batter and gave up back-to-back singles, the second of which came off the bat of Drew Rice to tie the game 1-1.
The starters were dominant, but neither factored into the decision. Tatone allowed one run on three hits, striking out 10 and walking two. Gregg also allowed a run on three hits, fanning seven and walking two.
The Marketmen (4-3) took their first lead in the seventh inning off Docs reliever Parker Burke. A sacrifice fly by Camden Johnson scored Camden Cyrus for a 2-1 advantage.
Corvallis went to the bullpen and asked Evan Bliss to pick up the save. He walked the first batter and a bunt single put runners on first and third with no one out.
Bliss got Eli Jacobs to pop out to first base on a bunt attempt, but the first out of the inning wound up being costly.
Corvallis’ shortstop Camden Johnson got ejected from the game after applying a tag too forcefully at third base, shoving the Docs runner off the bag. The ejection left the Marketmen with just eight players to finish the contest.
Bliss managed to strike out Dunn for the second out, but Kade Johnson came through in the clutch, taking advantage of a wide open outfield. Johnson singled to left field and drove in the final two runs to walk off with the victory.
Kade Johnson was 2-for-4 in the game with two RBIs. Braxton Dill was 1-for-2 and scored twice, including the winning run.
Camden Johnson and Rice had RBIs for Corvallis.
Roseburg finished 3-0 in pool play in the Father’s Day Tournament. The Docs will take on Medford, which went 2-1 in pool play.
Sunday’s tournament games will start with Portland Eastside and Boss Baseball of Bend at 10 a.m. in the match-up of fourth place teams. Corvallis and Fairfield play at 12:30 p.m. in the game between third place teams. The matchup of second place teams features Klamath Falls and Salem-Withnell at 3 p.m.
Corvallis;000;001;1;—;2;5;0
Roseburg;000;010;2;—;3;5;3
Gregg, Bliss (7) and Compton; Tatone, Burke (6) and Hubbard. W — Burke (1-0). L — Bliss.
