The Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team has a new coaching staff this summer, and that includes the Watkins brothers who once played for the Docs.
Cody and Zack Watkins, who are graduates of Roseburg High School, are assistants under first-year head coach Eric Savage (AJ Doolittle being the other). Cody is the third-base coach and Zack stands at first when Roseburg is at the plate.
Cody Watkins, a 28-year-old who last played for the Docs in 2013, is in his eighth season of coaching with the Roseburg Legion program. He began coaching under Justin O’Byrne with Pepsi (a Class A team), and one of the players on that team was Zack.
“He’s definitely much easier to coach with (than coach as a player),” Cody said of his younger brother, who finished his playing career with Dr. Stewart’s in 2016. “I don’t think we butt heads as much when we’re coaching with each other because we were two different players, and he sees some things that sometimes I don’t and vice versa. As an older brother coach and younger brother player, it was a different setup.”
Zack Watkins, 25, is coaching with his brother for a second straight calendar season. Cody took over as head coach at Douglas High School last spring and Zack served as a volunteer assistant.
“It’s cool to do (coaching with your brother) — not a lot of people get that opportunity,” Zack said. “He coached me my junior year at Pepsi, and transitioning from that into coaching with him has been an awesome opportunity, for sure.”
Cody and Zack are the sons of Paul and Debby Watkins. Paul was a multi-sport standout at Glide High School and was a member of the Dr. Stewart’s 1984 team that advanced to the American Legion World Series.
“I’d say we’re pretty similar for the most part (with our coaching styles),” Zack said. “We have the same mindset as our dad ... we both have certain things we like to do and ideas we bring with us.”
“Having a family member there made it better (at Douglas) and having your brother being your assistant coach definitely helps,” Cody said. “For being on the same page and having the same ideas for a lot of things, it was there from the get-go and helped the coaching style flow.”
Cody and Zack had good high school baseball careers playing for Troy Thompson at Roseburg. Both were infielders and pitched for the Indians.
Cody was a second-team All-Southwest Conference infielder for RHS as a senior before playing at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Zack received first-team All-SWC honors as an infielder during his final high school season.
“For me, it was that first year coming back after playing college baseball that I decided I wanted to become a coach,” Cody said. “I wanted to give back to the people who gave to me. Coming back to the program I developed in and had so much fun being a part of, that was the big thing. Wanting to give back.”
Cody is a health and physical education teacher at Douglas. As of Saturday, his coaching contract for next year hasn’t been renewed at the school.
“I can’t say anything about that,” he said. “It’s kind of an uncomfortable situation right now.”
The Trojans finished 15-12 overall last spring, winning their first state playoff game since 2011 with a 10-0 victory over Horizon Christian of Tualatin. Douglas returns a solid group for the 2024 season, including all-state infielder Evan Martin and all-league pitcher Tristan Ledbetter.
Zack Watkins, who wants to continue coaching with his brother, works at Roseburg Forest Products.
“I can see myself coaching as long as I can and want to,” he said. “For now, I don’t plan on stopping.”
The Watkins have enjoyed coaching with Savage this season. Dr. Stewart’s (16-13-1, 7-5 Area 4) resumes league play Sunday, traveling to Eugene for a doubleheader with the first-place Emerald Challengers at Swede Johnson Stadium. The two clubs will play a twin bill in Roseburg Monday night to end the regular season.
The Docs are hoping to qualify for the AAA State Tournament, which will be held next weekend at Swede Johnson Stadium.
“Coaching with Eric is awesome,” Cody said. “One of my favorite coaches I’ve ever assisted. He does a fantastic job of relying on his entire coaching staff, not just one person.”
“I love Savage,” Zack added. “An unbelievable coach. I never had a chance to play for him, but I’ve been around him for six years. You can talk to him about anything, baseball-wise or off the field.”
The coaches agree the Docs have better baseball in them.
“Looking at our roster, it’s very talented,” Cody said. “We’re battling a few injuries right now. We have guys stepping up and filling positions, and doing good jobs. It’s a very big weekend coming up and hopefully we can take care of business.”
“These are big games, especially since we’re trying to get into the state tournament,” Zack said. “This would be a great place to start some momentum, and beating a team that a lot of people who are counting us out and don’t think we can do it.
“With this group of kids, anything is possible. I’ll take our kids any day and like our chances.”
