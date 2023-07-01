The last time the Dr. Randol's Crowns faced the Emerald Ole's Athletics, what looked like a 10-run rule victory for the Crowns turned into a gut-wrenching extra inning loss.
A 13-year-old from Fremont Middle School helped ensure the Crowns did not face a similar fate Saturday night.
Danner Wertz, called up from the Bowers Industrial Loggers to take the pitching start for Dr. Randol's, held Ole's to just two runs on four hits over four innings and the Crowns beat the Athletics 8-2 on the second day of the Roseburg American Legion Class A Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
"He's got great ability, great stuff," Crowns skipper Nate Williams said of the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wertz. "We had the opportunity to save some arms and I wanted to go to (Wertz) and challenge him and see what he could do against a good-hitting ballclub. He was up to the challenge."
Wertz did not record a strikeout during his four innings, walked four and hit a batter, but also induced seven flyball outs.
"I wasn't really nervous at all," Wertz said of getting called up from the developmental Bowers Industrial Loggers for the spot start. "I knew if I went out and threw strikes, I'd be fine.
"Knowing that I only allowed two runs, it felt great."
Offensively, the Crowns gave their "rookie" a nice cushion to open the game, posting three runs in the bottom of the first for an early 3-1 lead.
Paxton Burke led off the bottom of the first with a single, advanced to second when Ty Hellenthal was walked, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Tauj Flora. Hellenthal scored on a single from Alex Vanassche, who later scored on a single by Jake Johnson.
Dr. Randol's added two more runs in the third inning with the help of a pair of Ole's errors and a sacrifice fly by Brayton Loomis.
Ole's got a run back in the top of the fourth, and led off with a single against Wertz to start the fifth, but Jake Johnson came on to pitch in relief for the Crowns and threw three shutout innings.
Paxton Burke went 2-for-3 for the Crowns, driving in two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push Dr. Randol's to a 7-2 lead. Dane St. Clair also went 2-for-3, driving in Flora with a single in the bottom of the sixth to close the scoring.
The Crowns close out the Fourth of July Tournament against Humboldt, California, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ole's;100;100;0;—;2;4;2
Dr. Randol's;302;021;x;—;8;10;2
Wallace, Moses (6) and Bouchet; Wertz, Johnson (5) and Hellenthal. W — Wertz. L — Wallace. 2B — Flora (DR).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
