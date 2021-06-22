BAKER CITY — Samantha MacDowell had herself a day at the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament.
The North Douglas junior broke her own single-game school scoring record with 40 points and set a new school record by hitting 10 3-pointers as the Warriors blew out Perrydale in a consolation game Tuesday at Baker High School.
"At first, I was very nervous for the game, but then there was a little bit of a streak," MacDowell said. "The team did a great job of getting me the ball to make those shots happen. This is something I never imagined."
"I had told her she was going to need to score more this year," Warriors coach Jody Cyr said. "Right now, her shooting 3s looks like shooting free throws. It's just the muscle memory. The writing was on the wall last year, but her shot just wasn't as quick as it is now."
MacDowell had claimed the single-game scoring record earlier this month when she poured in 30 with six 3-pointers in a win over Powers on June 15. The previous record for 3-pointers in a game was seven, set by Kalli Frieze during the 2016-17 season.
Brooklyn Williams had 12 points for North Douglas (8-1 overall), which closes out its season against Rogue Valley Adventist Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at Powder Valley High School in North Powder.
PERRYDALE (22) — Koty Lawrence 17, Juarez 3, Porter 2, Janesofsky, Keene, Rosenbalm, Tish. Totals 7 5-9 22.
NORTH DOUGLAS (64) — Samantha MacDowell 40, Williams 12, A. Ward 5, Black 3, McHaffie 2, Rodgers 2, L. Ward, Dill. Totals 23 6-21 64.
Perrydale;4;9;0;9;—;22
North Douglas;10;22;21;11;—;64
3-point Goals — Per. 3 (Lawrence 2, Juarez 1), N.D. 12 (MacDowell 10, A. Ward 1, Williams 1). Total Fouls — Per. 19, N.D. 15. Fouled Out — Porter.
