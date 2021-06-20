EUGENE — Recent Air Force Academy graduate Mahala Norris advanced to the final in her women's 3,000-meter steeplechase heat on Sunday night during Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field.
Norris, a 2016 graduate of Roseburg High School who won the NCAA steeplechase title last weekend at Hayward Field, earned an automatic qualifying berth to Thursday's final by placing fifth in her semifinal heat in 9 minutes, 35.32 seconds.
Norris had the 10th-fastest qualifying time among the 14 who advanced. Emma Coburn led the qualifiers with a time of 9:21.52.
The steeplechase final is scheduled to begin at 8:47 p.m. Thursday.
