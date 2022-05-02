Former Roseburg wrestling star Haydn Maley and Oregon State University-bound Nash Singleton both turned in stellar performances last week at the U.S. Open Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling championships held at the South Point Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
Maley, a four-time state wrestling champion for Roseburg High School and former wrestler at Stanford University, placed third in the Greco-Roman 97-kilogram weight class in the Senior division, earning himself a berth into the World Team Trials with a shot of qualifying for the U.S. Team.
The World Team Trials are scheduled for May 21-22 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"At first, I was trying to figure out if I still had the itch to compete," said Maley, who called the Greco-Roman discipline "the one I enjoyed the most."
After completing his collegiate career at Stanford, Maley, 23, has remained active locally as a coach, stepping in to assist the Glide High School program while also continuing his own training.
"I had expectations of myself but wasn't sure where I'd land because some of these guys train (Greco-Roman) professionally," Maley said. "I'd been coaching the kids, and I wanted to set an example of what Roseburg wrestling is capable of. That's what I went (to Las Vegas) for."
Singleton, a three-time high school state champion for the Indians, also placed third, competing in the 20-and-younger 60kg weight class, his first official tournament against collegiate wrestlers.
After a second-round loss to eventual champion Max Black (Black Fox Wrestling Club, Franktown, Colorado), Singleton piled up four superiority decisions — the equivalent of a technical fall in collegiate-style wrestling — capping his run with a superiority over Keith Smith of the Best Wrestler Club based in McClelland, Iowa.
"I feel like I'm almost ready," Singleton said after getting his first taste of competition against other college wrestlers. "I'm not quite where I can hang with all of them, but close enough to be able to scrap next year."
Gage Singleton wrestled to a fourth-place finish in the 17U 48kg division, and Glide Middle School eighth grader Drew Dawson placed eighth in the 15U 41kg bracket.
In the freestyle portion of the tournament, Jo Lane seventh grader Daniel Patrick took third in the 15U 75kg bracket, capping off a three-win streak through the consolation bracket with a 31-second pin of Broedy Collins Hendricks, who was representing Team Valley Wrestling Club of Clarion, Iowa.
Gage Singleton placed eighth in the freestyle 48kg bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.