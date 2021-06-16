DRAIN — Keagan Mast and Ray Gerrard both scored seven points during a 22-8 third-quarter scoring run which propelled North Douglas to a 57-42 Skyline League boys basketball victory over visiting Riddle Wednesday night.

Gerrard led all scorers with 19 points, Mast finished with 15 and Logan Gant added 14 for the Warriors (5-2 overall, 5-1 Skyline).

Mario Gianotti led the Irish (4-4, 4-3) with 16 points and Kellen Canty added 12.

North Douglas will host north county rival Yoncalla at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Riddle hits the road Friday to take on Pacific in Port Orford.

RIDDLE (42) — Mario Gianotti 16, Canty 12, Palmer 5, Buchanan 3, Greer 2, Rhea 2, Myers 2, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton. Totals 19 1-2 42.

NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Ray Gerrard 19, Mast 15, Gant 14, Olds 5, Reigard 2, Raybuck 2, Humphrey. Totals 22 9-16 57.

Riddle;13;11;8;10;—;42

North Douglas;15;15;22;5;—;57

3-point Goals — Rid. 3 (Palmer 1, Buchanan 1, Gianotti 1), N.D. 4 (Gant 2, Mast 2). Total Fouls — Rid. 16, N.D. 6. 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

