DRAIN — Keagan Mast and Ray Gerrard both scored seven points during a 22-8 third-quarter scoring run which propelled North Douglas to a 57-42 Skyline League boys basketball victory over visiting Riddle Wednesday night.
Gerrard led all scorers with 19 points, Mast finished with 15 and Logan Gant added 14 for the Warriors (5-2 overall, 5-1 Skyline).
Mario Gianotti led the Irish (4-4, 4-3) with 16 points and Kellen Canty added 12.
North Douglas will host north county rival Yoncalla at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Riddle hits the road Friday to take on Pacific in Port Orford.
RIDDLE (42) — Mario Gianotti 16, Canty 12, Palmer 5, Buchanan 3, Greer 2, Rhea 2, Myers 2, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton. Totals 19 1-2 42.
NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Ray Gerrard 19, Mast 15, Gant 14, Olds 5, Reigard 2, Raybuck 2, Humphrey. Totals 22 9-16 57.
Riddle;13;11;8;10;—;42
North Douglas;15;15;22;5;—;57
3-point Goals — Rid. 3 (Palmer 1, Buchanan 1, Gianotti 1), N.D. 4 (Gant 2, Mast 2). Total Fouls — Rid. 16, N.D. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.