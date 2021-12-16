LOWELL — Junior point guard Keagan Mast scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, leading the North Douglas Warriors to a 59-34 nonleague boys basketball victory at Lowell Wednesday night.

The Warriors got the early jump on the Devils, leading 36-21 at halftime.

"We were able to get out on the break more and that led to some easy offense," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "Their halfcourt defense was pretty solid. They didn't give us anything easy."

Ray Gerrard scored all 14 of his points in the first half for the Warriors (3-2), shooting 7-for-7 from the field.

North Douglas is scheduled to open the Toledo Holiday Tournament Dec. 28 against Class 2A No. 3-ranked Kennedy.

NORTH DOUGLAS (59) — Keagan Mast 22, Gerrard 14, Gant 7, Duncan 6, Rabuck 5, Reigard 2, Reed 2, Kallinger 1, Montgomery, Humphrey. Totals 23 6-16 59.

LOWELL (34) — Jaden Jaloff 13, J. Neet 8, Fassbender 5, Smith 4, Savio 4, Bardis, T. Neet, Silver, Vaughn, Thurman, Greco. Totals 13 4-9 34.

N. Douglas;17;19;7;16;—;59

Lowell;11;10;5;8;—;34

3-Point Shots — N.D. 7 (Mast 4, Duncan 2, Gant 1), Low. 4 (J. Neet 2, Jaloff 2). Total Fouls — N.D. 10, Low. 14.

