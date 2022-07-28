The Medford Mustangs are back atop the Oregon AAA American Legion Baseball mountain.
Medford erupted for six runs in the top of the fourth inning to blast the Portland Post 6 Barbers 14-2 Tuesday in the championship game of the AAA state tournament at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
The Nate Mayben-skippered Mustangs (37-7 overall) now advance to the Pacific Northwest regional tournament, which will be hosted in Gillette, Wyoming beginning Aug. 3. Medford will face the Washington state champion in the opening round.
Tuesday afternoon’s win marked Medford’s seventh state tournament title in the last nine years, yielding the crown to the Eugene Challengers with a 6-2 loss in last summer’s championship game, also at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Post 6 Barbers, who pushed Medford to 11 innings before falling 6-5 Sunday night, answered an early two-run punch from Medford in the bottom of the first inning, rallying for a tie after one frame. But the Mustangs took a 4-2 lead in the third inning before launching a six-run onslaught in the top of the fourth.
Jace Miller, a recent graduate of South Medford High School, had the hottest bat for the Mustangs, logging three hits including a pair of doubles and driving in four runs. Aiden Horsley, entering his senior year at North Medford, also had three hits with two doubles and drove in two runs.
Cody Borraggine went 2-for-4 and scored three times, Cameron Sewell drove in a pair of runs and scored three times, while Tanner Douglas and Jeremiah Robbins also had two hits apiece.
Post 6 was held to just four hits, all singles, and finished with a 33-9-1 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.