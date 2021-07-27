The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's Oregon AAA American Legion state tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday.
Tanner Douglas slapped a soft line drive into shallow right field, driving home Darin Marsh in the bottom of the 12th inning to send the Medford Mustangs on to the final day of the tournament with a 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Docs at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs had a shot a getting Marsh at the plate, but the relay throw from Jace Stoffal was offline and catcher Spencer Six had no chance at tagging out the winning run.
"That was a tough one for us," Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "Congrats to Medford, but we just didn't hit."
Dr. Stewart's left eight runners on base — six in scoring position — but even more importantly squandered an outstanding pitching performance by Austin Anderson.
Medford, which blew two separate seven-run leads Monday against the Eugene Challengers and lost 10-9, came out swinging like the end of a Rocky movie against Docs starter Evan Corbin.
The Docs got the jump on Medford when Jett Black hit a triple in the top of the first inning to plate Dawson Gillespie to give Roseburg a 1-0 lead. But in the bottom of the first, the Mustangs answered with a five-run belting of the baseball, the big knock being a two-run double by Zac Ankeny, a four-year starter for Medford, to give the Mustangs a 5-1 lead.
Anderson entered the game with one out in the third inning and turned a hose on the Mustangs' fire.
"From the moment I came out of the bullpen, it was just there," said Anderson, who had thrown just one inning in the tournament just in case he was needed when it counted most.
"Austin came out and threw the best game he's thrown all year," Docs catcher Spencer Six said. "That's the Austin we've been waiting for, and it was exactly what we needed."
As Anderson was reining in the Mustangs, the Docs began climbing back into the game. A fourth-inning throwing error by Medford starting pitcher Trey Newmann allowed two runs, and the Docs were down, 5-3.
Newmann was replaced by A.J. Balsiger after the throwing error. However, Medford coach Nate Mayben pulled Balsiger after just 30 pitches, one pitch into an at-bat against Gillespie, to make sure he had at least one extra arm available should Medford finish off the win.
"Just saving an arm," Mayben said.
In the top of the sixth inning, Six crushed a two-run double to the right-centerfield wall to score two runs off Medford pitcher Eli Westrick, pulling the Docs into a 5-5 tie, although Westrick got Jett Black to look at strike three to end the inning.
From there, a pitcher's duel ensued.
As Westrick was locking up the Docs, Anderson had full control of the Mustangs. Over the game's next four innings, the combatants combined for 10 strikeouts.
"Westrick and Anderson were both phenomenal," Mayben said. "Anderson was spot on. He was doing what he wanted to do to us. Eli hadn't pitched for a month and a half because of some elbow tightness, so we wanted to be careful with him."
As Anderson and Westrick traded punches, both teams still found a way to create opportunities to gain the upper hand, but to no avail.
For Roseburg, it was a leadoff double by Jace Stoffal in the top of the seventh inning which was followed by three consecutive strikeouts.
The Mustangs had their chance to close out the game in the bottom of the 10th. Marsh led off with a walk, moved to second on a Douglas single, and Westrick executed a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners.
But on a suicide squeeze bunt attempt, Medford's Jeremiah Robbins missed on the low and outside offering from Anderson. Six blocked the ball, then tagged out Marsh roughly 15 feet from home plate for the second out of the inning.
In the bottom of the 12th, the Mustangs finally cracked Roseburg's pitching, with Marsh racing home from second base on Douglas' single and slinging his helmet into the air before being mobbed by his teammates.
"Today was a major battle," Mayben said. "They weren't going to go away."
"These 'Stewies' are pretty scrappy guys," said Six, eyes still swollen after the gut-wrenching loss in his final game in a Dr. Stewart's jersey. "And the support from the community has been wonderful."
Despite the no-decision, Anderson threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and walking three (one intentionally). Westrick went 6 1/3 for the Mustangs to earn the win, allowing three hits and striking out six with one walk.
Gillespie was 2-for-5 with a double, walk and two runs scored for the Docs. Six went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. For Medford, leadoff hitter Cody Borraggine went 3-for-6. Marsh was 1-for-4 but scored twice and had a stolen base and Westrick went 2-for-4.
Medford (44-13 overall) will face the Post 6 Barbers (33-10) of Portland Wednesday at 10 a.m. Post 6 advanced to the final day by beating the Area 4 runner-up Eugene Challengers 5-3 in Tuesday's late game. By being the last undefeated team in the tournament, the Challengers were guaranteed a spot in the championship game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.
For the Docs, the 2022 season is full of promise. While the team will lose some seasoned veterans, a majority of the roster is eligible to return next summer, and there is additional talent on the way as high school baseball in Douglas County continues to rise.
"When we started, it was a bunch of young kids," Anderson said. "It's quite a leap to go from playing college (at Umpqua Community College) then coming here and trying to be a leader. But we were solid the entire tournament."
Dr. Stewart's;100;202;000;000;—;5;7;2
Medford;500;000;000;001;—;6;10;1
Corbin, Anderson (3), Black (11) and Six; Newmann, Balsiger (4), Westrick (6) and Robbins. W — Westrick. L — Black. 2B — Marsh (M), Gillespie (DS), Six 2 (DS), Stoffal (DS). 3B — Westrick (M), Black (DS).
