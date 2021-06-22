BAKER CITY — Elkton got out to a hot start but struggled with the defensive pressure of Mohawk, falling to the Mustangs 39-19 on the second day of the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Baker High School.
The Elks (4-6 overall) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before Mohawk started amping up its defensive pressure and quickly erased the deficit, outscoring Elkton 23-1 during the remainder of the first half.
"They put on some pressure and we just didn't make the adjustment," Elkton coach Noah Miller said.
Margaret Byle score 10 points for the Elks (4-6 overall), who closed out their season with a 9:45 a.m. game against Adrian at Powder Valley High School in North Powder.
ELKTON (19) — Margaret Byle 10, Humphries 4, Block 4, Peters 1, Me. Byle, Williamson. Totals 6 6-11 19.
MOHAWK (39) — Kendyle Gormley 15, Eck 13, Mattox 6, N. VanderPloeg 5, Romane, Roberts, H. VanderPloeg, Holvey, Robinson, Green. Totals 14 10-14 39.
Elkton;7;1;4;7;—;19
Mohawk;16;9;10;4;—;39
3-point Goals — Elk. 1 (Block 1), Moh. 1 (N. VanderPloeg 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 11, Moh. 13
