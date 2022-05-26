Last spring, the Glide High School baseball team won the unofficial “Culminating Week” state championship, beating Kennedy for the Class 2A/1A title.
The Monroe Dragons ensured that there would not be a repeat performance for the Wildcats.
Monroe, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 4-2 victory over 10th-seeded Glide in the second round of the state playoffs Wednesday afternoon in Monroe.
With the game tied at 2-2, Monroe’s Trent Bateman reached well out of the strike zone to lay down a squeeze bunt, scoring Mikey Terry for a 3-2 lead. The Dragons’ Brody Ballard followed with a triple to deep right-center to score Bateman.
The Dragons (21-6) scored single runs in the first and second innings to grab an early lead, but the Wildcats answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring double by Dylan Ackerman which scored Braxton Dill, and Carter Minott plated Colby Bucich with an RBI groundout.
Bucich, who replaced starting pitcher Bryce Swain in the sixth inning, took the loss on the mound while Bateman went the distance to earn the win for the Dragons.
“They just manufactured runs,” Glide coach Justin Bennett said. “Bateman went up and got the bat on that squeeze, way up out of the zone. Hindsight is 20/20, but at the end of the day we got beat by a good team.”
Bennett expressed how proud he was of his seven seniors — Jacob Dunnavant, Jason Jewell, Ackerman, Dill, Dylan Damewood, Bucich and Marcus Lologo — who will graduate in a couple weeks.
“They put one in the case,” Bennett said of his squad’s state championship last spring. “They brought a state championship back to Glide, and that’s something nobody can ever take away from them.”
Glide finished the season 14-11 overall.
Glide 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
Monroe 110 002 x — 4 7 1
Swain, Bucich (6) and Dill; Bateman and Ross. W — Bateman. L — Bucich. 2B — Bucich (G), Ross (M). 3B — Ballard (M).
(0) comments
