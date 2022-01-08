CLOVIS, Calif. — The adage claims that revenge is a dish best served cold.
For Roseburg's Nash Singleton, that plate of revenge needed just under a minute in the microwave.
The Indians senior got a taste of redemption Saturday, pinning Poway (California) 135-pounder Brock Bobzien in just 50 seconds to secure third place Saturday at the Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament.
Just three weeks earlier, Bobzien scored a 4-2 sudden victory over Singleton to win the 132-pound crown at the Dollamur Reno Tournament of Champions.
Singleton, after recording a pin in his first match Friday, suffered a 5-4 loss in the Round-of-16 when Regino Raiz of tournament host Buchanan scored a takedown with 19 seconds remaining for a 5-4 decision win.
In Saturday's consolation rounds, Singleton won four straight matches, including a forfeit in the consolation semifinals, before sticking Bobzien's shoulders to the mat with 10 seconds left in the first round.
Gage Singleton won each of his first two matches at 109 pounds Friday before getting knocked into Saturday's consolation rounds. Gage Singleton opened his Saturday with a pair of pins before dropping a 6-2 decision to Edwin Sierra of Poway in the consolation semifinals. Gage Singleton accepted a medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Two other Roseburg wrestlers contributed to the Indians' team tally of 56 points, which was good for 14th in the team standings. Crescent Valley, the only other Oregon entrant, advanced four wrestlers to the finals and crowned one champion, finishing fourth in the team standings with 128.5 points. Buchanan (Clovis, California) won the team title with 230.5 points, followed by Poway with 193 points.
Rhett Martin (141) and Varrius Scanlan (155) both went 2-2 on Friday, but were eliminated. Five other Roseburg wrestlers were eliminated after two matches.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Class 5A Crater in a dual meet Wednesday, followed by the two-day Oregon Wrestling Classic dual meet tournament next Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.
