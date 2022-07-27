FARGO, North Dakota — Nash Singleton walked up the grandstand staircase and disappeared into the darkened concourse of the FargoDome, his high school wrestling career officially coming to an end.
This time, however, the pack strapped across his back carried a little extra hardware.
Singleton walked out of Fargo as a dual All-America, placing sixth in the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior Greco-Roman National Championships Friday, two days after placing fourth in the freestyle tournament.
“It was a lot of fun,” Singleton said. “There were many ups and downs, but it ended with an up.”
Singleton, who earned national All-America honors last July with a fourth-place finish in the Greco-Roman tournament at Fargo, said this was a different tournament to close this chapter of his wrestling life.
“I think I wasn’t really worried about how I did,” Singleton said Tuesday. “I went out and had fun. I didn’t have to go out and get recruited. Just go out and enjoy and it didn’t matter if I win, lose or tie.”
Singleton, who has already committed to wrestle at Oregon State University this winter, reached the semifinals of the 132-pound class of the Greco-Roman tournament before falling to Kannon Webster of Toulon, Illinois, the eventual national champion and the 2021 freestyle national champion.
The kid who would once storm out of an arena after winning by pin (because his opponent scored on him) match was able to take into full frame his accomplishments on the mat, which include three Oregon Class 6A state wrestling championships to go along with his three All-America honors.
“It’s a joy that I’ve done something that’s not easy to do,” Singleton said. “(Earning All-America) is not the easiest thing to do.”
The story has been written about how Nash and younger brother Gage, a junior-to-be at Roseburg, began wrestling since they could practically walk.
“They learned to wrestle when I was coaching at Glide,” father Doug Singleton said of the boys. “One day, Nash came home from kindergarten with a goal chart and wanted to be a state champion wrestler.”
Nash Singleton might have joined a select list of Roseburg four-time state champions if not for surrendering a takedown in overtime to Newberg’s Ayden Garver in the 2019 113-pound state championship match.
They were freshmen at the time, and the two will soon be roommates in Corvallis.
Oh, by the way, little brother Gage earned dual All-America honors for the second straight year after doubling up in the 16-and-younger division in 2021. Gage Singleton placed sixth in freestyle nationals and took third in Greco during the 2022 junior national championships.
“He’s helped me a lot with work ethic,” Gage Singleton said of his older brother. “He keeps me on track.”
“He has to learn how to practice,” Nash Singleton said of Gage. “He has all the speed, he’s at the right weight, he just has to learn. He’s 100% better than me on the mat, but just not at practice.”
Gage Singleton, who likely will bump up to 113 pounds after winning Class 6A state titles at 106 the past two seasons, has a chance to become a four-time high school state champion and one of Roseburg’s six-time state champs, including middle school state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.