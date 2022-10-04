It's certainly been a special year for Quinn Iverson.
Quite a ride, you might say.
The 24-year-old Iverson, a Roseburg native, and horse Beckham 19 teamed up to win the Adequan/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship at the 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in late August in Wayne, Illinois.
Iverson and Beckham 19, who defeated four other talented combinations, began the week at the top of the leaderboard and never relinquished their position in three tests for the division. They finished with an overall score of 69.543%.
Beckham 19, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding, is owned by Bille Davidson of Roseburg. Iverson and Beckham 19 earned a blue ribbon in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle with a score of 72.845%.
Pretty impressive, considering Iverson has only worked with Beckham 19 since December of 2021.
"I wasn't going in expecting to win," said Iverson, the daughter of Duane and Heather Iverson of Roseburg. "I backed off (with my expectations) because my trainer/coach (Adrienne Lyle) had been gone all summer in Europe and I was on my own.
"With the great results we had, I was blown away. It was so cool, I was glad to see all the training paid off. (Beckham 19) is a great horse ... he tries so hard and I'm excited for my future with him."
Dressage — the oldest equestrian discipline — is a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition. It's a competition in which riders have to make their horses perform controlled movements.
"I've been riding since I was 4 years old and have been competing since I was 5-6," Iverson said. "I started out as a jumper. I got into dressage when I went to (Hailey) Idaho."
Iverson attended Roseburg High School through her junior year. She made the decision to drop out of public school and enroll in an online program her senior year as she moved to River Grove Farm in Idaho.
"I spent about five-six months in Idaho, then went to Wellington, Florida," she said. "That's the winter horse capitol of the world, it's a place where all the equestrians go. They have huge horse shows there."
Iverson, who's single, has made a nice progression in the sport. Her current residence is Greenwood Village, Colorado. She'll be there until the end of October, then head to Florida for training and competition.
"Quinn always blows me away every time she goes in the ring," said Lyle, an American Olympic dressage rider who won a silver medal in the team competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. "She's a rock-solid competitor. She has an amazing feel and makes things happen in the ring that most people her age cannot."
Iverson calls Beckham 19 a gem of a horse to ride on.
"He's such a kind horse with a huge heart," Iverson said. "I'm excited and honored to get on him, he's such an incredible athlete. Every day I get on him it's a pretty cool experience. It's like, 'Okay, what are we doing today'? He's ready to try and a willing partner."
In 2019, Iverson won the U.S. Young Rider Reserve Championship aboard Black Diamond, or "Coal," a gelding owned by Bille Davidson.
Iverson is thankful to all those who have provided valuable help along the way — Cindy Sanders, Debbie McDonald, Lyle, and of course, Bille and Tom Davidson.
"The Davidsons own two other horses I ride on," Iverson said. "Bille is my fairy godmother — she's helped all of my dreams come true. Without their support, this wouldn't be possible. Financially, they've been helping me make it through the sport."
The long hours are well worth it to Iverson.
"It's a lot of work, but I love it," she said. "My goal is to keep riding and training horses, keep competing and make a real living out of this."
