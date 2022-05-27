GLIDE — The youth of the Glide High School softball team caught up to the Wildcats Friday.
Nestucca scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 13-11 lead and a base-running error by Glide thwarted a potential game-winning rally as the visiting Bobcats survived with a 13-12 win in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A/1A playoffs at Coplin Field.
"We knew (Glide) hit it hard and hit it often," Nestucca coach Jeff Schiewe said.
Lyndie Hurliman's second home run of the game — a three-run moon shot to left field — completed Nestucca's rally from an 11-9 deficit.
Glide got one of those runs back in the bottom of the seventh when sophomore Madison Weber hit a leadoff triple and scored on a double by freshman Peyton Geiger.
Freshman Taylar Thingvall drew a walk and, with one out, a bunt single by freshman Leila Collins loaded the bases. Freshman Aryanna Belloir then ripped a line drive to deep right-center, but Nestucca's Nia Chatelain ran the ball down for the second out.
Meanwhile, back at third base, Geiger — representing the tying run — failed to tag up and was frozen as Chatelain got the ball quickly back into the infield.
"I thought we had it there," Glide coach Sam Moyers said after his squad went ahead 11-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Defensive miscues put the Wildcats in a deep hole in the top of the first inning, when Nestucca scored five runs on three infield errors. In the bottom of the inning, Thingvall singled home Amelia Murphy to get one run back, then Glide erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third.
Murphy and Weber led off the third with a single and double, respectively, and then Geiger hammered a ball well beyond the center field fence, a three-run homer to pull the Wildcats within 5-4.
With one out, freshman Brionna Miller singled to shallow right, Collins reached on a throwing error which scored Miller to tie the game. Arianna Hill followed with a two-out bunt single, stole second and scored when sophomore Ella Wright reached safely on an error.
Wright stole third and scored on a passed ball to give Glide its first lead of the game.
Hurliman got the lead back for Nestucca in the top of the fourth with her first homer of the game, a solo shot to left. Glide would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Hill hit a leadoff triple and scored on a single from Murphy, who would later score on a single from Geiger, giving the Wildcats a 10-8 advantage.
Rachel Strober went 3-for-4 for Nestucca, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Hurliman finished with four RBIs and four runs scored, and Kyla Hurliman went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
"This is a tough group," Schiewe said of his Bobcats. "It's the toughest team I've ever coached."
Weber, Geiger and Collins each had three hits for the Wildcats while Miller, a defensive replacement in the first inning, finished with a pair of singles. Hill also had two hits.
Despite allowing 13 runs, Belloir finished with nine strikeouts in the circle.
Glide, which finished the season 26-3 overall, will graduate four seniors: Katelynn Stiles, Lily Ranger, Aubry Hill and Ashley Harvey.
Nestucca (18-3) is scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Grant Union/Prairie City (25-1) Tuesday.
HONORING ELIAHANA
The Wildcats' players and coaches wore the No. 4 on their right arms to honor 10-year-old softball player Eliahana Cruz Torres, one of 19 people killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.
Nestucca;502;101;4;—;13;13;3
Glide;107;021;1;—;12;15;4
Love and L. Hurliman; Belloir and Geiger. W — Love. L — Belloir. 2B — K. Hurliman (N), Weber (G), Geiger (G). 3B — Strober (N), Weber (G). HR — L. Hurliman 2 (N), Geiger (G).
