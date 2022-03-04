COOS BAY — It will be an Eastern Oregon League showdown for the Oregon Class 3A girls basketball title after the No. 2 seed Nyssa Bulldogs held off third-seeded Sutherlin 48-44 in the semifinals Friday night at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace.
Nyssa (26-2) will take on No. 4 seed Burns (22-6), the EOL runner-up, in Saturday's title game at 8:30 p.m.
The battle of Bulldogs from different time zones was won by the girls from Mountain Standard Time, as Nyssa never trailed after a Malerie Long jumper tied the game at 36-36 with 7:24 to play in the game.
A 3-pointer by Sutherlin's Madison Wagner pulled the Pacific Standard Time Bulldogs within 45-44 with 1:35 to play in the game. But Sutherlin would miss three 3-point attempts — all attempted by Micah Wicks — in the final 1:02 as Nyssa held on.
The game had eight ties and 10 lead changes, and neither team led by more than six points.
Wicks was named the Moda Health player of the game for Sutherlin after scoring a game-high 28 points and recording three steals. Josie Vermillion added six points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Sutherlin, while Wagner finished with five points, five boards and four steals.
Sutherlin had a poor shooting night, faring 28% from the field.
Gracie Johnson, Nyssa's 6-foot-5 senior post, earned the same honor for her squad by posting 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots despite picking up her fourth foul late in the third quarter.
