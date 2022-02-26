Sutherlin High School’s Addyson Clark (22) shoots in front of Yamhill-Carlton defender Taylor Evans during first half play in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42, to advance to the OSAA Class 3A championships in Coos Bay starting Thursday.
ABOVE: Sutherlin High School’s Ava Gill defends Yamhill-Carlton guard Alyse Hurley (23) during first half play in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42, to advance to the OSAA Class 3A championships starting Thursday in Coos Bay. BELOW: Sutherlin girls basketball coach Josh Grotting, middle, speaks with the team during a timeout.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Sutherlin High School’s Ava Gill drives to the basket against Yamhill-Carlton defender Alyse Hurley during first half play in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin girls basketball coach Josh Grotting, middle, speaks with the team during a timeout on Saturday in Sutherlin.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School guard Micah Wicks drives to the basket during play against Yamhill-Carlton in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School’s Addyson Clark shoots in the lane during play against Yamhill-Carlton in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School’s Madison Huntley scores in the lane during play against Yamhill-Carlton in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School’s Madison Wagner shoots a layup during play against Yamhill-Carlton in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School’s Paige Edmonson in the lane during first half play against Yamhill-Carlton in Sutherlin on Saturday. Sutherlin won the game, 46-42.
SUTHERLIN — The No. 14-seeded Yamhill-Carlton Tigers did everything they could to frustrate Sutherlin, but the third-seeded Bulldogs reached the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament with a 46-42 win Saturday night at the Dog Pound.
“They had a great game plan, and we got frustrated and took some bad shots,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “We just couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn.”
Yamhill-Carlton appeared to have a plan to try and make the game as ugly as possible. The first step was often double- and triple-teaming Sutherlin point guard Micah Wicks, who still finished with a game-high 18 points.
When nothing seemed to be going right for Sutherlin in the second quarter, Madison Huntley came through with five big points to help the Bulldogs take a 26-17 lead into halftime. Ava Gill had eight points in the game also for Sutherlin.
Olivia Southard, despite battling foul trouble, led the Tigers with 12 points.
Sutherlin will head to the 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School’s Pirate Palace with a 24-1 overall record. The two-time defending state runners-up will face either Amity or Rainier Wednesday in the first round.
