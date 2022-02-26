SUTHERLIN — The No. 14-seeded Yamhill-Carlton Tigers did everything they could to frustrate Sutherlin, but the third-seeded Bulldogs reached the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament with a 46-42 win Saturday night at the Dog Pound.

“They had a great game plan, and we got frustrated and took some bad shots,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “We just couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn.”

Yamhill-Carlton appeared to have a plan to try and make the game as ugly as possible. The first step was often double- and triple-teaming Sutherlin point guard Micah Wicks, who still finished with a game-high 18 points.

When nothing seemed to be going right for Sutherlin in the second quarter, Madison Huntley came through with five big points to help the Bulldogs take a 26-17 lead into halftime. Ava Gill had eight points in the game also for Sutherlin.

Olivia Southard, despite battling foul trouble, led the Tigers with 12 points.

Sutherlin will head to the 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School’s Pirate Palace with a 24-1 overall record. The two-time defending state runners-up will face either Amity or Rainier Wednesday in the first round.

YAMHILL-CARLTON (42) — Olivia Southard 12, Hurley 11, Tuning 6, Davison 5, Slater 4, Kelly 2, Evans 2, Bell, Vertner. Totals 17 3-8 42.

SUTHERLIN (46) — Micah Wicks 18, Gill 8, Huntley 5, Clark 4, Wagner 4, Edmonson 4, Vermillion 3. Totals 11 21-32 46.

Yamhill-Carlton 10 7 9 16 — 42

Sutherlin 12 14 8 14 — 46

3-point goals — Y.C. 5 (Southard 2, Hurley 2, Davison 1), Suth. 3 (Wagner, Gill, Wicks). Total Fouls — Y.C. 23, Suth. 15. Fouled Out — Davison, Clark.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

