MEDFORD — The Glide High School softball team scored 10 runs in the first innings of both the opener and the nightcap of a nonleague doubleheader sweep of Cascade Christian Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Glide won the first game 17-0 and took the second game 17-1.
Wildcats pitcher Aryanna Belloir allowed just two hits in the first game, and Taylar Thingvall went 3-for-3 at the plate while driving in five runs. Peyton Geiger had two hits and three RBIs, and Brooke Kutz finish with a pair of hits.
Geiger went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the second game, in which Glide drew 14 walks. Ella Wright had two hits and an RBI, and Thingvall also recorded a pair of its. Amelia Murphy surrendered just two hits to earn the pitching win in the circle for the 'Cats.
Both games ended after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
Glide (9-1 overall) is scheduled to host Days Creek in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game Monday at Coplin Field.
First Game
Glide;(10)61;—;17;17;1
Cascade Christian;000;—;0;2;5
Belloir and Geiger; Sweem and Williams. W — Belloir. L — Sweem. 2B — Thingvall (G), Kutz (G). 3B — Geiger (G).
Second Game
Glide;(10)07;—;17;9;2
Cascade Christian;001;00;—;1;2;1
Murphy and Ranger, Geiger (2); Reed, Bonner (1) and Williams. W — Murphy. L — Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.