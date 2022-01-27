The sixth-ranked Roseburg Indians recorded 10 pins and won every contested match, dominating South Medford 75-6 in a Southwest Conference wrestling dual meet Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
On an otherwise lopsided night, Roseburg sophomore Charlie Jones provided some excitement for the Indians at 152 pounds. Tied 7-7 with South Medford’s Isaack Valdez midway through the third round, Jones looked poised to score a go-ahead reversal, but was penalized for an illegal hold, giving Valdez an 8-7 lead. But Jones eventually got that reversal with 15 seconds left in the third round and put Valdez on his back, scoring nearfall points to push Jones to a 12-8 decision.
The rest of the night was a cakewalk for the Tribe.
Gage Singleton (106 pounds), Cristian Martinez (120), Nash Singleton (138), Rhett Martin (145), Varrius Scanlan (160), Haygen VanGordon (170) and Grady Hamilton (285) all posted first-round falls, with VanGordon’s coming as the final horn to end the first round.
Bobby Geyer (113), Levi Campbell (132) and Jack Banta (220) each recorded second-round falls for Roseburg.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to Hillsboro’s Liberty High School Friday for the Reser’s Tournament of Champions.
Roseburg 75, South Medford 6
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Kristian Hernandez, SM, 1:28. 113 — Bobby Geyer, R, p. Cameron Johnson, SM, 3:09. 120 — Cristian Martinez, R, p. Jaice Jones, SM, :44. 126 — Brayden Ostvik, SM, won by forfeit. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Connor Maukonen, SM, 3:59. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Adin Kaufmann, SM, 1:18. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Isaiah Harris, SM, 1:30. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, dec. Isaack Valdez, SM, 12-8. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Carson Alvarez, SM, 0:22. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, p. Caleb Dalke, SM, 2:00. 182 — Daniel Burky, R, won by forfeit. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Jack Banta, R, p. Sioeli Moala, SM, 3:22. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Jayden Solis, SM, :29.
