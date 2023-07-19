FARGO, N.D. — Douglas County will have no all-American representives in the freestyle portion of the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling national championships.
Drew Dawson, Carter Dawson and Gage Singleton all were eliminated on the second day of competition in the freestyle tournament at the FargoDome Tuesday.
Singleton, a five-time all-America honoree, reached the championship quarterfinals of the Junior 120-pound bracket but suffered a superiority loss to Edwin Sierra of California. Singleton won his first consolation match with a 12-7 decision over Jaxton Packer of Idaho to reach the consolation round of 16, where he suffered a 15-7 loss to Pennsylvania’s Gauge Botero.
In the 16-and-younger division, Carter Dawson needed six consecutive wins in the consolation bracket to guarantee a top-eight placement for all-America honors. Dawson won his first two matches, scoring a 10-4 decision of Jet Abbott of Utah and a 9-3 victory over Arizona’s Daniel Alire. But in the consolation round of 32, Dawson suffered a 10-0 superiority loss to Brett Swenson of Minnesota.
Drew Dawson suffered a tough exit from the 16U 100-pound bracket. In the championship round of 32, lost a 10-10 decision to Braedyn Tammarine of Ohio, with Tammarine winning on criteria. Drew Dawson then dropped his first consolation match 11-10 to Landon Bogard of Wisconsin.
The Greco-Roman national championship tournament for the 16U and junior divisions begins Friday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
