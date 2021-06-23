NORTH POWDER — The North Douglas Warriors capped off a near-perfect spring/summer girls basketball season in style, beating Rogue Valley Adventist 53-33 on the final day of the Class 1A state tournament at Powder Valley High School Wednesday night.
The Warriors, without a senior on the roster, finished 9-1 overall, the lone loss coming to South Wasco County in the first round of the tournament Monday.
"It definitely gives us some momentum with this young group going into next year," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "We return everybody and have some eighth graders coming in. Maybe we can make a run at (a state championship) next year."
Junior Samantha MacDowell continued her hot shooting against the Cardinals, posting a game-high 24 points and averaging 23.0 per game over the three-day event. Freshman Brooke McHaffie also had a big game, pouring in 18 points.
North Douglas outscored Rogue Valley Adventist 20-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
CORRECTION: It was reported Tuesday that MacDowell's 40-point outburst against Perrydale was the second time she had broken the school's single-game scoring record this season, after having scored 30 against Powers on June 15. Local basketball historian Larry Moulton pointed out Wednesday that entering this season, the single-game high for the Warriors girls was a 33-point effort by Taffy Watson against Pacific on Feb. 6, 1989.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (33) — Emma Bischoff 13, Porter 10, Zamora 6, Quave 4, Quatrocelli, McNaught. Totals 13 6-16 33.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Samantha MacDowell 24, McHaffie 18, Dill 6, Williams 3, A. Ward 2, Black, L. Ward, Rodgers. Totals 23 3-12 53.
Rogue Valley;11;6;8;8;—;33
North Douglas;6;15;20;12;—;53
3-point Goals — RVA 1 (Bischoff 1), ND 4 (MacDowell 4). Total Fouls — RVA 8, ND 15.
