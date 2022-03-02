The 2021-22 girls basketball season got off to a bumpy start for the North Douglas Warriors.
After thumping Pleasant Hill 46-15 on Dec. 1, the Warriors dropped consecutive games to Sutherlin and Oakland.
Since then, North Douglas has been on a mission, winning 24 of its next 25 games, and now the Warriors are three wins from a Class 1A state championship.
The Warriors enter the state tournament with a 25-3 overall record and are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. North Douglas is slated to open the state tournament at Baker High School in Baker City Thursday against No. 7 seed Echo (18-4), which advanced to the final eight with a 73-47 second-round playoff win over Yoncalla last Saturday. Echo won the Big Sky League title over Ione/Arlington.
Warriors coach Jody Cyr, who played at Baker in the early 1990s as a member of the Powers Cruisers, didn’t need directions to reach Baker City. His Warriors have reached the final site of the Class 1A basketball season each of his first three seasons.
“I grew up coming here,” said Cyr, whose team was preparing for a practice at nearby Powder Valley High School in North Powder Tuesday. “I remember listening to games from Baker when I was 6 years old.”
Cyr appears to be the right man at the right time in the right program. He has coached a majority of his roster for three years, as North Douglas features a crew of two seniors and five juniors.
And if there’s one thing the Warriors do as well as any other team in the bracket, it’s defense. North Douglas averages between 15-20 steals per game, using its full-court pressure to force its opposition into poor decisions.
“I feel like we have the advantage because you have to deal with our pressure,” Cyr said. “You know it’s coming, you can practice it, but you can’t replicate it.”
Part of the reason teams have struggled with the Warriors’ defensive pressure is that North Douglas runs a rotation of players 10 deep, a luxury at the Class 1A level.
“This is just a great group of girls. They work their hearts out,” Cyr said. “They flat get after it (in scrimmages) and if you’re not performing, someone will take your spot.”
Senior Samantha MacDowell, who set North Douglas single-game records with 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a 64-22 win over Perrydale in the 2021 spring “Culminating Week” tournament, leads the Warriors at nearly 14 points per game. Cydni Dill and Brooke McHaffie both average close to nine rebounds per game, Brooklyn Williams anchors North Douglas defensively, and Cyr said the team’s steals are spread across the roster.
Of the Warriors’ three losses, one came Dec. 3 against Sutherlin (24-1), which enters this week’s Class 3A state tournament as the No. 2 seed. Another came Feb. 2 against Salem Academy (24-3), Class 2A’s top-ranked team.
“We have seen good ball players all year, and we can match them athletically,” Cyr said. “We’re ready to play. You never know if you’re going to make baskets, but I know we’ll defend.”
