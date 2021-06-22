NORTH POWDER — Ray Gerrard scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and North Douglas held on in the closing seconds for a 62-61 victory over Dufur on the second day of the Class 1A state basketball tournament at Powder Valley High School.
The Warriors (7-3 overall) faced a familiar foe on the tournament's final day Wednesday morning, taking on Skyline League rival Umpqua Valley Christian at 8 a.m. at Baker High School.
Logan Gant chipped in 13 points and Keagan Mast had 12 for North Douglas, which outscored Dufur 22-14 over the final eight minutes and dodged a last-second game-winning shot with less than a second to play.
"We just gutted it out. I don't know how else to put it," Warriors coach Jesse Leman said. "I just looked up and suddenly it was like, 'We're in this still,' and then, 'Oh, we're ahead.' It was kind of bizarre."
North Douglas was clutch at the foul line, making 16 of 19 for the game and hitting five straight in the game's final two minutes.
NORTH DOUGLAS (62) — Ray Gerrard 28, Gant 13, Mast 12, Rabuck 7, Olds 2, Humphrey, Reigard. Totals 22 16-19 62.
DUFUR (61) — Jacob Peters 14, Bales 11, Ellis 11, Taylor 7, Begay 6, Olson 4, Petroff 4, Byers 2, Radcliffe 2, Schanno, Johnston. Totals 22 14-22 61.
North Douglas;13;17;10;22;—;62
Dufur;13;13;21;14;—;61
3-point Goals — N.D. 2 (Mast 1, Rabuck 1), Dufur 3 (Begay 2, Bales 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Dufur 20.
