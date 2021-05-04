DRAIN — Asia Ward went 3-for-3 with a pair of triples and scored three runs as the North Douglas Warriors beat Lowell 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game at Hooker Field Tuesday.
The game was called after three innings due to a 15-run mercy rule.
Bella Black went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in two runs, and Brooklyn Williams had two hits and also drove in two runs. Warriors pitchers Halli Vaughn and Black did not surrender a hit.
North Douglas (9-0 SD3), travel to Glendale for a district doubleheader Friday.
Lowell;000;—;0;0;4
N. Douglas;546;—;15;16;0
Ly. Plahn and McFadden; H. Vaughn, Black (3) and Dill. W — H. Vaughn. L — Ly. Plahn. 2B — Black 2 (ND). 3B — A. Ward 2 (ND), Williams (ND).
