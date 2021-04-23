YONCALLA — Bella Black earned a pair of pitching wins and the North Douglas softball team swept host Yoncalla 18-0 and 11-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader Friday.
The first game was halted after three innings due to a 15-run rule instituted for this season.
Black, a freshman, and senior Morgan MacDonald combined to throw a no-hitter at Yoncalla in the nightcap, with Black striking out five and walking one. North Douglas had just six hits and took advantage of four Yoncalla errors.
In the opener, the Warriors scored seven runs in both the first and second innings to run away early. Asia Ward was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and Brooklyn Williams went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to pace North Douglas, which also drew 13 walks.
The Warriors (5-0), visit Monroe (5-0 SD3, 6-0 overall) Tuesday for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Yoncalla, which has canceled a home game against Oakland Tuesday and a doubleheader at Monroe Friday, is next slated to host Days Creek for a single game May 4.
First Game
N. Douglas;774;—;18;12;0
Yoncalla;000;—;0;1;5
Black, MacDonald (3) and L. Ward, Rodgers (3); Walton, Stevens (2), Van Loon (3) and B. Gray. W — Black. L — Walton. 2B — Vaughn (ND). 3B — A. Ward (ND). HR — Williams (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;123;50;—;11;6;0
Yoncalla;000;00;—;0;0;4
Black, MacDonald (5) and L. Ward; Potter and Walton. W — Black. L — Potter. 2B — Williams (ND). 3B — L. Ward (ND).
