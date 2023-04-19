North Douglas High School senior Ray Gerrard didn't get the Class 1A boys basketball state championship he wanted, but came away with the top individual honor from the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-4 post, who led the Warriors of Drain to third place in the state tournament, was recently selected the 1A Player of the Year by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
"It means a lot," Gerrard said. "My number one goal was to win state, but winning player of the year was a close second. I'm glad I started pushing myself in the offseason, and was very happy with my season. I got great support from my teammates, the parents and coaches."
Gerrard was joined on the all-state first team by sophomore Cody Siegner and junior Carter Nichols of Crane, senior Noah Dallum of Crosshill Christian and junior Tee Ledbetter of Union.
Gerrard averaged 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game for the season, shooting 66% from the field and 64% form the free-throw line.
He played his best basketball at the end, averaging 26.7 points and 14.4 rebounds over the last seven postseason games. Gerrard led the state tournament in scoring (68 points), rebounding (47) and blocked shots (seven).
The Warriors lost 60-57 to eventual champion Crane in the semifinals, but defeated Open Door Christian 70-57 in the third-place game. Gerrard finished with 22 points, 17 boards, two blocks and two assists in his final high school contest.
"I think my biggest improvement (this past season) was mentally. Just confidence, and having trust in myself and my teammates," he said. "I knew the impact I could have on a game. I got stronger in the weight room and that helped me."
The Warriors won the Skyline League Tournament and finished 24-6 overall. Gerrard was voted the Skyline's top player.
Among the season highlights for Gerrard was getting a fastbreak dunk and taking his first charge (defensively) against Open Door at the state tourney in Baker City.
"I thought Ray was deserving (of player of the year)," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "Being able to see him dominate day in and day out, it was no question for me. He got better as the season went on and really stepped up in the postseason."
Senior Cash Boe of Elkton made the all-state third team. Receiving honorable mention were North Douglas senior Logan Gant and Days Creek senior Keith Gaskell.
Leman called Gant the Warriors' top defender and a leader by example. He averaged 9 points, 3.2 assists and 2 steals. Boe averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2 steals and shot 58% from the field.
GIRLS
North Douglas sophomore point guard Brooklyn Cyr was a second-team selection. Cyr averaged 10.1 points and led the Warriors in assists and steals.
Junior Brooke McHaffie of North Douglas (12.5 points) was selected to the third team. Senior Brooklyn Williams (6.3 points) received honorable mention.
The Warriors finished 25-5 overall and took sixth in the state tournament.
Junior Kortney Doman of Crane was named Player of the Year.
Class 1A All-State Basketball Teams
BOYS
Player of the Year — Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Eric Nichols, Crane.
First Team
Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas; Cody Siegner, soph., Crane; Carter Nichols, jr., Crane; Noah Dallum, sr., Crosshill Christian; Tee Ledbetter, jr., Union.
Second Team
Carter Bayes, soph., Adrian; Ian Ongers, sr., South Wasco County; WD Kness, sr., Bonanza; Isaac Van Vleet, sr., Open Door Christian; Matthew Weissenbrunner, sr., Country Christian; Patrick Frisch, sr., Cove.
Third Team
Baron Moses, jr., Nixyaawii; Ben Hemelstrand, jr., Crosshill Christian; Cash Boe, sr., Elkton; David Zamudio, sr., Rogue Valley Adventist; Noah Merey, sr., Mohawk; Jason Hull, fr., South Wasco County.
County Honorable Mention
Logan Gant, sr., North Douglas; Keith Gaskell, sr., Days Creek.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Kortney Doman, jr., Crane.
Coach of the Year — Robert Day, Damascus Christian.
First Team
Kortney Doman, jr., Crane; Emma Bischoff, sr., Rogue Valley Adventist; Lainey Day, fr., Damascus Christian; Annie Bafford, sr., Country Christian; Kyella Picard, sr., Nixyaawii.
Second Team
Leslie Doman, sr., Crane; Stella Koch, jr., St. Paul; Brooklyn Cyr, soph., North Douglas; Jill Gammett, sr., Jordan Valley; Betty Ann Wilson, sr., Prairie City.
Third Team
Brooke McHaffie, jr., North Douglas; Ava Mai, soph., Damascus Christian; Sophie Bronson, sr., Nixyaawii; Kylie Iverson, sr., South Wasco County; Willa McLaughlin, sr., Trout Lake.
County Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.